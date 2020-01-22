New Delhi: A month after Ecuador denied giving asylum to self-styled godman Nithayanada, Gujarat Police on Wednesday said the Interpol has issued a ‘Blue Corner notice’ to help in locating him. The development comes after the Gujarat Police on December 6 last year approached the Interpol seeking a ‘Blue Corner notice’ from it to locate Nithyananda.

As per updates, the Ahmedabad Rural Police had sent a letter to the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) last month in this regard.

“The CID is the nodal agency for getting Interpol to issue Blue Corner notice. We have sent a letter to the CID for the issuance of notice to locate Nithyananda who is still untraceable,” an official had told news agency PTI.

According to available information, a Blue Corner notice issued to ask the member countries to share whereabouts of a person involved in a crime.

The development comes after an FIR was registered last month against Nithyananda after two girls went missing from his ashram in Ahmedabad.

The self-styled godman is charged with kidnapping and wrongful confinement of children to make them collect donations from followers to run his ashram.

At a time when the notice is issued to find his location, media reports have surfaced that he has created a ‘Hindu nation’ named as Kailaasa with its own flag and political setup. It is believed tio have been set up on an island near Ecuador.

However, last month, the Embassy of Ecuador in the national capital denied that it has given asylum to self-styled godman Nithyananda or helping him in purchasing any land or island in South America.

“The Embassy of Ecuador categorically denies the statement wherever published that self-styled Guru Nithyananda was given asylum by Ecuador or has been helped by the Government of Ecuador in purchasing any land or island in South America near or far from Ecuador,” the mission said in a statement.