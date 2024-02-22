iPhones In Rice Bags Don’t Go Together, Warns Apple; Know More Here

Home

The iPhone series is one of the most popular premium flagship smartphones globally. But what to do if it accidently gets wet? Apple answers.

What to do when water is accidentally spilled on iPhone? Here is what Apple suggests. (Image: Abhijay Singh Rawat/india.com)

New Delhi: Apple, the tech giant known for its sleek devices, has issued a crucial warning to iPhone users: don’t put your wet iPhone in a bag of rice. For years, the rice-in-a-bag trick has been a popular remedy for drying out waterlogged phones. However, Apple now cautions against this method, and here’s why:

Rice Does More Harm Than Good

The idea behind using rice is that it will absorb moisture from the phone. But experts argue that it probably doesn’t work effectively.

Apple’s support document states that putting your iPhone in a bag of rice could allow small particles of rice to damage your device . As rice absorbs water, it becomes gummy and could stick inside your phone.

. As rice absorbs water, it becomes gummy and could stick inside your phone. Additionally, rice may attract dust, leading to further problems, and it doesn’t act quickly enough to prevent corrosion.

What Should You Do Instead?

If your iPhone gets wet, follow these steps recommended by Apple:

Tap Gently : Hold your iPhone with the connector facing down and tap it gently against your hand to remove excess liquid.

: Hold your iPhone with the connector facing down and tap it gently against your hand to remove excess liquid. Dry Area with Airflow : Leave your iPhone in a dry area with some airflow for at least 30 minutes.

: Leave your iPhone in a dry area with some airflow for at least 30 minutes. Try Charging : Afterward, try charging it with a Lightning or USB-C cable or connect an accessory. If you see a liquid alert, there’s still moisture.

: Afterward, try charging it with a Lightning or USB-C cable or connect an accessory. If you see a liquid alert, there’s still moisture. Extended Drying : Leave your iPhone in a dry area with airflow for up to a day. It might take up to 24 hours to fully dry.

: Leave your iPhone in a dry area with airflow for up to a day. It might take up to 24 hours to fully dry. Troubleshooting: If your phone still isn’t charging, unplug the cable from the adapter and reconnect them.

Apart from the recent warning issued by Apple, here are few other recent highlights surrounding the tech giant and the iPhone series:

