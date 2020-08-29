Ace CSK star Suresh Raina will not be a part of the franchise in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League due to ‘personal reasons’. The piece of news on Saturday has come as a big setback for the franchise, who already are struggling with Coronavirus cases after two of their players contracted the deadly virus. Also Read - COVID-19: Second Nationwide Lockdown Can't be Ruled Out, Says UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock

Raina has been a run-machine for the franchise over the years and an integral part of the squad. His absence in the middle-order is surely going to upset the combination and the core of the team with less than three weeks to go for the start of the season.

Here is how heartbroken fans reacted once the news came to light:

Unfortunately we are badly missing these kinda moments in Upcoming #IPL2020! “Mr. IPL” 😢💔 pic.twitter.com/NyQSnKjCoE — V I P E R™ (@Offl_TheViper) August 29, 2020

We are gonna miss you Chinna Thala @Imraina 💔

Take Care Mr. IPL 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/DtYfr9dvHB — Arif Str (@ArifStr5) August 29, 2020

Badly missing 😢 Mr. Ipl 💔 pic.twitter.com/dXHxyKodUs — Anand Tendulkar 💔 (@TendulkarAnand) August 29, 2020

💔 IPL won’t be fun without Mr.IPL💔 Better cancel this whole IPL season.. @ImRaina @ChennaiIPL @BCCI — Vijay Natarajan (@ImpeccableBull7) August 29, 2020

IPL Miss the Mr. IPL… Entire season big blow for CSK pic.twitter.com/BUhzp7AVWX — Naidu.Ramoji Rao (@NaiduRamojiRao2) August 29, 2020

The 33-year old – who recently announced his international retirement – was training hard during the lockdown to stay fit for the season – hence this will be a massive setback for the left-hander personally as well.

As per a report in Jagran.com, Raina’s uncle has died and his aunt is critical after being attacked by unidentified assailants in Pathankot. Reportedly the attack took place on August 19 when the left-handed batsman was in Chennai attending a six-day training camp before leaving for UAE on August 22.

Earlier, CSK CEO KS Viswanathan was quoted as saying in the tweet posted by the franchise, “Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time.”.