RR vs SRH VIVO IPL 2021 Fantasy Prediction, Playing 11

Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will face off each other in the 28th match of Indian Premier League 2021 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. Both of these teams are at the bottom of the points table and they will like to rise up in the rankings. The Royals lost their previous match against Mumbai Indians and they will aim to come up with a better performance. The batting unit has been an issue for the Sanju Samson-led team and they will have to come up with a collective effort.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad has struggled to get going. SRH's middle-order isn't able to get going consistently, which has led to their downfall. In fact, their skipper David Warner had struggled to get going in the previous match and he will need to lead from the front. Royals have won only two matches out of the six they have played whereas Sunrisers Hyderabad has only won a solitary contest thus far in the tournament. Thus, both teams will be looking for a much-needed win.

RR vs SRH Weather Forecast

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network.

RR vs SRH Pitch Report

The Delhi pitch has been good for batting, which has been a tad surprising. The ball has come on to the bat nicely and scores in the range of 180 have been a par score. Since it is will be a day game, batting first could be a guile decision.

RR vs SRH Head to Head

Matches – 13, Rajasthan won – 6, Hyderabad won – 7.

RR vs SRH Fantasy Tips:

Jos Buttler, David Warner, David Miller, Manish Pandey, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Mustafizur Rahman and Sandeep Sharma

Captain: Rashid Khan. Vice-captain: Chris Morris.

RR vs SRH Probable Playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad – David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Succhith, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddharth Kaul.

Rajasthan Royals – Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.

RR vs SRH SQUADS:

