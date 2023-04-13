IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals survive last over Dhoni special, beat Chennai Super Kings

The Rajasthan Royals edged home by three runs against the Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday, April 12, thanks to Sandeep Sharma holding his nerve against a rampaging MS Dhoni. This win put the Royals at the top of the points table, due to a higher net run-rate than the Lucknow Super Giants, who are now second.

The Rajasthan Royals edged home by three runs against the Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday, April 12, thanks to Sandeep Sharma holding his nerve against a rampaging MS Dhoni. This win put the Royals at the top of the points table, due to a higher net run-rate than the Lucknow Super Giants, who are now second.

