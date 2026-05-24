Home

News

IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders name Luvnith Sisodia as replacement for injured Matheesha Pathirana

IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders name Luvnith Sisodia as replacement for injured Matheesha Pathirana

Matheesha Pathirana's unfortunate departure is a massive blow to Kolkata and marks their 3rd consecutive casualty in a severely depleted fast bowling department

Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana celebrates after dismissing Ireland's Matthew Humphreys during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 match between Ireland and Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, February 8, 2026. (Photo credit: IANS)

Kolkata Knight Riders has signed Karnataka wicketkeeper-batter Luvnith Sisodia as a replacement for their injured Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana who has been ruled out for the remainder of Indian Premier League 2026. Pathirana had been dealing with a hamstring injury and joined the KKR camp late but with the final league matchday being today, the 3-time champions have off loaded him.

Matheesha Pathirana’s unfortunate departure is a massive blow to Kolkata and marks their 3rd consecutive casualty in a severely depleted fast bowling department. KKR’s pace battery has been struggling even before the season began following the season-ending rule-outs of pacers Harshit Rana and Akash Deep.

Also Read: Watch: Ram Charan mistakenly calls Jasprit Bumrah Footballer; Telegu actor issues apology after video goes viral

That led to KKR, more often than not, falling short in the bowling department and has been a major reason behind their poor start this season. Kolkata had picked up only 1 point in their opening 6 matches or so but staged an outstanding comeback in the 2nd half of IPL 2026.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

From that situation, the Knight Riders fought back and are still in contention for the playoffs. If the Rajasthan Royals lose their on-going match against the Mumbai Indians, then KKR will have a very good shot in acquiring the remaining 4th spot.

But for that to happen, Ajinkya Rahane and co will have to ensure they register a big margin victory over the Delhi Capitals in their final league match later today at the Eden Gardens Stadium.

KKR bring in Luvnith Sisodia for the last match

Meanwhile, KKR has brought in Luvnith Sisodia for INR 30 Lakhs as a replacement for Pathirana. Luvnith has previously been parts of both KKR and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru setups but he never had the chance to make his debut.

Also Read: KKR Vs DC, IPL 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where to watch Kolkata’s must-win game against Delhi?

Sisodia has played 15 T20 matches, scoring 124 runs at a strike rate of 127.83.

KKR updated squad

Ajinkya Rahane (C), Rinku Singh (VC), Manish Pandey, Rahul Tripathi, Rovman Powell, Sarthak Ranjan, Finn Allen, Luvnith Sisodia, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (ruled out), Tim Seifert, Tejasvi Singh Dahiya, Sunil Narine, Cameron Green, Rachin Ravindra, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Daksh Kamra, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora, Umran Malik, Navdeep Saini, Prashant Solanki, Saurabh Dubey and Blessing Muzarabani

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.