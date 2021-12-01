New Delhi: Aakash Chopra is slightly confused with the retention choices of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) ahead of the IPL 2022 auction.Also Read - IND vs SL: Yuzvendra Chahal Opens up on Regaining Mastery Over The Craft During Lockdown

The RCB has chosen to retain only three players – Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj. That way they have used 33 crores for the trio and they still have 57 crores in their purse which can be used at the mega auction.

“Bangalore has retained three players. They had the chance, they had four-five names like that. Virat Kohli without a doubt, they have kept Glenn Maxwell because AB de Villiers is no longer there. This franchise has surprised me a little.” said Chopra on his YouTube channel.

The former Indian cricketer feels that Yuzvendra Chahal should have been third retention in the RCB despite admitting that the Haryana lad might want to play for a different team.

“I was saying Yuzi Chahal has to be the third pick but the problem is – does Yuzi want to stay there? Yuzi can be the third pick but if Yuzi thinks he is worth more than whatever the third player is going to get, so he might want to go somewhere else. They have retained Siraj.”

Chahal is the most successful RCB spinner in IPL history. His 139 wickets at a mind boggling average of 22.03 and an economy of 7.58 is a testimony of how much successful he has been for RCB. The fact that Chinnaswamy stadium, Bangalore is considered a graveyard for bowlers, Chahal has done exceptionally well to keep an economy under 8 runs per over.

The mega auctions can become a new chapter for Chahal as other franchises might be looking to have him on board.