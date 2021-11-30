New Delhi: The hectic IPO rush will continue in December as at least seven initial public offerings will the market, according to a report in ET Now Digital. In the next fortnight, around seven companies will look to raise a staggering Rs 19,000 crore via IPO, the report says.Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Wedding Postponed Yet Again By Over An Year, Here's Why

IPO Upcoming

Star health IPO has opened for the subscription today and will be closed on December 2. Apart from this, there will be IPOs of RateGain Travel, Anand Rathi Wealth, CE Info Systems, Adani Wilmer, Go First Airlines, and Tega Industries, as per the report.

Anand Rathi, RateGain Travel, and CE Info Systems IPOs, that operates MapmyIndia, are likely to hit the market next week, the report says.

Tega Industries IPO subscription is opening on December 1. Adani Wilmer and Go First Airlines’ IPOs are likely to open for subscription in the second or third week of December, the report says.

Paytm IPO Impact

This has come even as the Paytm listing debacle has sparked concern from investors and entrepreneurs, fearful that it could derail a string of expected Indian flotations that were supposed to cement the country's status as a leading destination for tech start-ups after the US and China, as per an IANS report.

The debacle has put the spotlight on Paytm, its shareholders SoftBank and Alibaba, and bookrunners on the IPO including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup, the IANS report says.