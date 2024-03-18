  • Home
  • News
  • IPS Vivek Sahay Appointed as Next DGP of West Bengal after EC Removed Rajeev Kumar

IPS Vivek Sahay Appointed as Next DGP of West Bengal after EC Removed Rajeev Kumar

IPS officer Vivek Sahay appointed as the next DGP of West Bengal after the Election Commission today removed the DGP of West Bengal.

Published: March 18, 2024 5:13 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

IPS Vivek Sahay Appointed as Next DGP of West Bengal after EC Removed Rajeev Kumar

IPS officer Vivek Sahay appointed as the next DGP of West Bengal after the Election Commission today removed the DGP of West Bengal.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.