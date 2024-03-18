Home

News

IPS Vivek Sahay Appointed as Next DGP of West Bengal after EC Removed Rajeev Kumar

IPS Vivek Sahay Appointed as Next DGP of West Bengal after EC Removed Rajeev Kumar

IPS officer Vivek Sahay appointed as the next DGP of West Bengal after the Election Commission today removed the DGP of West Bengal.

IPS officer Vivek Sahay appointed as the next DGP of West Bengal after the Election Commission today removed the DGP of West Bengal.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.