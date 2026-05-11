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Iran ceasefire on life support: US President Trump makes big statement as Middle East crisis deepens

Iran ceasefire on ‘life support’: US President Trump makes big statement as Middle East crisis deepens

US President Donald Trump warned that the Iran ceasefire has only a “1% chance of surviving,” while reaffirming Washington’s stance against Iran acquiring nuclear weapons.

Donald Trump | Image: ANI

Iran-US war: In a significant geopolitical development, US President Donald Trump has rejected Iran’s latest nuclear proposal as “a piece of garbage”. Mentioning that the ceasefire was “on massive life support” during a White House event on maternal healthcare and fertility access, Trump said Tehran’s latest response in nuclear negotiations was “just unacceptable” while speaking to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House after unveiling new fertility and childcare initiatives. Here are all the details you need to know about what the US President Donald Trump said on Iran-US ceasefire.

What US President Donald Trump said on Iran-US ceasefire?

“It is a stupid proposal,” he said. Trump said Iran had earlier agreed to allow the removal of what he repeatedly called “nuclear dust” from damaged enrichment facilities following recent US military strikes, but later changed its position.

Also read: US-Iran War Big Update: Donald Trump rejects Tehran’s response to US ceasefire proposal, calls it ‘totally unacceptable’

“They told me they intended to give us the nuclear dust,” Trump said. “They told me you have to take it out, because we can’t do so.”

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He added that Iranian officials later backed away from the understanding because “they didn’t want to put it on paper.”

Also read: Russia-Ukraine war stops for three-day ceasefire; Trump says he requested Putin and Zelensky for cessation of hostilities

Donald Trump said the US position had not changed. “My position is very simple: Iran cannot be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon,” he said. “We are doing the world a favor.”

‘Ceasefire is on critical life support’: Donald Trump

The president described the ceasefire as highly unstable. “I would say the ceasefire is on critical life support,” he said.

“The doctor comes in and says, ‘Sir, your loved one has roughly a 1 per cent chance of surviving.’”

Trump also commended recent US military operations against Iran, saying American forces had significantly weakened Iran’s capabilities.

“The military, look, their Navy is dead,” he said. “They have no Air Force. They have no anti-aircraft.” He said US pilots had carried out a “very dangerous job” during strikes on Iranian facilities. “Every single one of those bombs went right down an air chute in a granite mountain and exploded,” Trump said.

The remarks of the US President came during a White House event focused on maternal healthcare, fertility access and childcare reforms ahead of Mother’s Day.

(With inputs from agencies)

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