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Iran has requested for ceasefire: Trump makes big claim amid raging war in West Asia

‘Iran has requested for ceasefire’: Trump makes big claim amid raging war in West Asia

US President Donald Trump says Iran has requested a ceasefire during the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Here’s what he claimed and the key details.

Iran-US war: In a significant global development, US President Donald Trump has made a big claim amid raging war in West Asia. In his recent statement, the US President has said that Iran has requested for a ceasefire in the ongoing war. Here are all the details you need to know regarding what US President ⁠Donald ​Trump has claimed about the ceasefire in the war with Iran.

What US President Trump on ‘Iran’s ceasefire request’?

“Iran’s new ​leader has just ‌asked the United States ​for ​a ceasefire, U.S. President ⁠Donald ​Trump said in ​a Truth Social post on ​Wednesday. We will ​consider when Hormuz ‌Strait ⁠is open, free, and clear. Until ​then, ​we ⁠are blasting Iran ​into oblivion, as they say, back to the Stone Ages!!!”. ​US President Trump has ⁠said.

“Iran’s New Regime President, much less Radicalized and far more intelligent than his predecessors, has just asked the United States of America for a CEASEFIRE! We will consider when Hormuz Strait is open, free, and clear. Until then, we are blasting Iran into oblivion or President DJT”, the President added.

Notably, The US President Trump’s latest comments contradict what he said just a day earlier. On Tuesday, Donald Trump had indicated he might not wait for diplomatic efforts to align with developments on the battlefield.

US President Trump to address nation on Iran conflict

In another related development, US President Donald Trump will address the nation on Wednesday night with an update on the ongoing conflict with Iran, the White House said, as fighting involving the US and Israel enters its second month.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the address, saying: “TUNE IN: Tomorrow night at 9PM ET, President Trump will give an Address to the Nation to provide an important update on Iran.”

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Why is Donald Trump’s announcement sigificant?

The announcement comes amid intensifying military activity and rising scrutiny over Washington’s next steps in the conflict. The US-Israeli campaign against Iran has stretched into its second month, with recent polling showing disapproval of the fighting, a report by IANS news agency said.

(With inputs from agencies)

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