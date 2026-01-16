Home

Iran plans massive move against ongoing protest as Khomeini regime plans to extend...

Iran protest- File image

Iran internet blackout: In a significant global development, the Islamic Republic of Iran is reportedly planning to maintain its nationwide internet blackout. As per a report carried by IranWire, the national government of Iran is planning to extend the internet blackout in Iran until at least the Iranian New Year in late March, 2026. For those unversed, Iran is currently witnessing massive protests against the Khomeini led regime in Iran. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent protest in Iran and how the government of Iran is planning to extend the nationwide internet blackout.

Iran plans extension of nationwide internet blackout

Citing media activists briefed by the government spokesperson, IranWire has reported that access to international online services would not be restored before Nowruz, which falls around March 20.

“The shutdown, now in its second week, is also expected to remain in place until after the end of the 40-day mourning period for those killed in recent nationwide protests,” IranWire said.

Anti-government protests in Iran

Iran has been witnessing massive anti-government protests in which over 2,500 people lost their lives. There has been rising tensions in Iran and the region after US President Donald Trump indicated military action if Tehran continues its crackdown on the protesters. Moreover, according to its investigation, Iranian security forces have killed approximately 12,000 people during anti-government demonstrations.

S Jaishankar speaks to Iran Foreign Minister Araghchi

In another development on the global happening, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar of India held a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi. Discussing the situation in Iran amid growing concerns over possible American military intervention, Jaishankar said following the call that he and Araghchi discussed the evolving situation in and around Iran.

“Received a call from Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi. @araghchi,” the external affairs minister said on social media.

“We discussed the evolving situation in and around Iran,” he said.

The conversation between the two foreign ministers came on a day India asked all its nationals residing in Iran to leave by available means, a PTI report said.

