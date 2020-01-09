New Delhi: At a time when the tensions between Iran and the US are escalating following the killing of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Thursday stated that India is closely monitoring the situation and hoping the situation to de-escalate as quickly as possible.

“We’re closely monitoring the situation. Peace, security and stability in the region are of utmost importance to us. We would like the situation to de-escalate as quickly as possible. We are talking to several stakeholders. The EAM has spoken to players in the region, Raveesh Kumar stated.

Prior to this, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday had a conversation with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, voicing India’s concerns over the escalation of tensions.

The statement from India comes after Iran’s Ambassador to India Ali Chegeni said his country will welcome any peace initiative by India to de-escalate tensions with the US.

Chegeni also expressed the hope there would be no further escalation in hostilities between his country and the US.

The ambassador’s comments came hours after Iran launched over a dozen ballistic missiles targeting at least two bases where US military and coalition forces’ are stationed in Iraq. Tehran said it was a “slap in the face” of America.

On Wednesday night, US President Donald Trump addressed a press conference and stated that as long as he is the President of the US, Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon. “As long as I am the President, Iran will never be allowed to have the nuclear weapon,” Trump said in his address to the US after Iran’s strike on US military installations in Iraq.

The tension between the two countries heightened after the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. The Iranian commander was killed in a US drone strike ordered by President Donald Trump near Baghdad International Airport in Iraq last Friday. His death marked a dramatic escalation in tension between the two countries.