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Iran-US war: What are the tactical nuclear weapons which Trump can use on Iran?

Iran-US war: What are the tactical nuclear weapons which Trump can use on Iran?

As tensions between the US and Iran escalate, questions are being raised about so-called tactical nuclear weapons.

Iran-US war- File image

Iran-US war: In a deadly global development, US President Donald Trump has issued a big warning to Iran amid the ongoing war in West Asia. In the recent development, Trump has said that a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. In the context of rising Iran- US war, discussions around “tactical nuclear weapons” often refer to smaller, lower-yield nuclear arms designed for limited battlefield use rather than large-scale city destruction.

What are the nuclear weapons which US can use against Iran?

The United States’ primary such weapon is the B61 nuclear bomb, particularly the modern B61-12 variant, which can be delivered by fighter aircraft like the F-35.

Why are US nuclear weapons dangerous?

It has adjustable explosive power, allowing it to be configured for different targets, including underground facilities. Another system sometimes mentioned is the W76-2 low-yield warhead deployed on submarine-launched missiles, though it is technically part of the strategic arsenal rather than a traditional tactical weapon.

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