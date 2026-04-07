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Iran-US war: What are the tactical nuclear weapons which Trump can use on Iran?

As tensions between the US and Iran escalate, questions are being raised about so-called tactical nuclear weapons.

Published date india.com Published: April 7, 2026 8:18 PM IST
email india.com By Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com
Iran-US war: What are the tactical nuclear weapons which Trump can use on Iran?
Iran-US war- File image

Iran-US war: In a deadly global development, US President Donald Trump has issued a big warning to Iran amid the ongoing war in West Asia. In the recent development, Trump has said that a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. In the context of rising Iran- US war, discussions around “tactical nuclear weapons” often refer to smaller, lower-yield nuclear arms designed for limited battlefield use rather than large-scale city destruction.

What are the nuclear weapons which US can use against Iran?

The United States’ primary such weapon is the B61 nuclear bomb, particularly the modern B61-12 variant, which can be delivered by fighter aircraft like the F-35.

Why are US nuclear weapons dangerous?

It has adjustable explosive power, allowing it to be configured for different targets, including underground facilities. Another system sometimes mentioned is the W76-2 low-yield warhead deployed on submarine-launched missiles, though it is technically part of the strategic arsenal rather than a traditional tactical weapon.

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Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist who focuses on bringing complex political, economic and global developments in easy and meaningful reports in order to help the digital readers across India and gl ... Read More

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