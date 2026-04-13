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Iranian vessels will be destroyed, warns Trump as US starts blockade in Hormuz; Washington is well aware of our strength, retorts Iran

‘Iranian vessels will be destroyed’, warns Trump as US starts blockade in Hormuz; ‘Washington is well aware of our strength’, retorts Iran

It is worth noting that this blockade was initiated after peace talks between the US and Iran collapsed.

The US military has implemented a blockade on all of Iran's ports and coastal areas.

New Delhi: The US military implemented a blockade on all of Iran’s ports and coastal areas on Monday, 13 April 2026, at 10:00 AM local time (7:30 PM Indian Standard Time). This measure was taken on the orders of US President Donald Trump, following which strict surveillance has been intensified on vessels transiting through the Strait of Hormuz. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) clarified that the blockade would apply equally to vessels of all nations entering or exiting Iranian ports; however, ships travelling between non-Iranian ports would be permitted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

Donald Trump Warns Iran

It is worth noting that this blockade was initiated after peace talks between the US and Iran collapsed. Lengthy negotiations held in Islamabad, Pakistan, over the weekend (Saturday and Sunday) ended inconclusively, prompting the Trump administration to take this stern measure to exert increased pressure on Iran. Trump had stated on social media that the US Navy would intercept all vessels attempting to enter or exit Iranian ports.

Meanwhile, issuing a stern warning to Iran, US President Donald Trump declared that if Iranian “fast attack” vessels approach the US blockade, they will be destroyed. In a statement issued on Monday, Trump asserted that any Iranian fast attack vessel manoeuvring in the vicinity of the blockade imposed by the US Navy would be immediately destroyed. “We will not tolerate any threats,” he added.

IRGC Denounces Blockade

Conversely, the Iranian military and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have denounced this blockade as “illegal and an act of maritime piracy.” Tehran has issued a warning that if its security is jeopardized, all ports across the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman will become unsafe. Iranian military officials stated that security must be for everyone, or for no one. Meanwhile, Iran’s Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fataali, stated on Monday that his country is prepared for another round of peace talks with the United States, provided that the latter does not make any “illegal demands” and takes Tehran’s conditions into consideration.

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He made these remarks during a press conference held a day after talks took place between Iran and the U.S. in Islamabad. However, those talks had ended inconclusively. Responding to a question, Fataali said, “If they (the U.S.) accept our conditions, then it is possible.”

When asked about U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to block Iranian ports, Fataali asserted that Washington is well aware of Iran’s strength.

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