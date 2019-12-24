New Delhi: After receiving notice from the Indian Railways about the revised tariff of standard meals on static units in railway stations, the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Tuesday sought clarification regarding the applicability of the revised menu and tariff of standard meals on static units like refreshment rooms and Jan Ahaars.

The Indian Railways examined the request of the IRCTC and revised tariff of standard meals/items for static units on Indian Railways.

As per the new tariff, veg breakfast will cost Rs 35, non-veg breakfast at Rs 45, standard veg meal at Rs 70, standard meal (egg curry) at Rs 80, standard meal (chicken curry) at Rs 120, veg Biryani (350 gm) at Rs 70, egg Biryani (350 gm) at Rs 80, chicken Biryani (350 gm) at Rs 100, and snack meal (350 gm) at Rs 50.

Prior to this, the IRCTC had last month increased the catering service fares on the Shatabadi, Rajdhani and Duronto class of trains.

Making it further clear, the Ministry of Railways said all other instructions regarding menu of standard items, menu and tariff of Janta meals, and implementation of the same on other mail/express trains shall be applicable for static units also.

The Indian Railways also stated that the IRCTC and Zonal Railways will make sure that tariff increase results in visible improvement in quality and hygiene of food as well. The Railways said it will carry out intensive inspections to achieve this objective.

As per the new rates, passengers will have to pay an extra amount for breakfast while travelling in Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains. For them, the breakfast will cost Rs 140 and Rs 105 in AC first and AC second, AC third of Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains, respectively. For lunch and dinner, passengers will have to pay Rs 245 in AC first and Rs 185 in AC second and third AC of Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains. For evening tea, they will again have to pay Rs 140 in AC first and Rs 90 in AC second and third of Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains.

However, it will be a bit less for passengers who are travelling in sleeper class of Duronto trains. They will have to pay Rs 65 for breakfast, Rs 120 for lunch/dinner and Rs 50 for evening tea.