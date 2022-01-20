IRCTC latest news: The Indian Railways on Thursday cancelled 437 trains due to operational reasons and foggy weather conditions as cold wave gripped north India. Meanwhile, at least 13 Delhi-bound trains have been delayed including Howrah-New Delhi Express, Puri-New Delhi Express, Gorakhpur-New Delhi Express, Mumbai-New Delhi Express and Kanpur -New Delhi Express.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways Cancels 385 Trains Today Due To Operational Reasons, Foggy Weather

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, a dense fog gripped parts of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Bihar, West Bengal and Assam on Thursday. “Dense fog is being reported at 0830 hrs IST over Delhi (Palam 50m), Punjab(Amritsar 50m), Haryana(Karnal and Hissar 50m each), UP(Lucknow 50m), northwest MP(Gwalior 50m) Bihar(Patna and Gaya 50m), Sub Himalayan west Bengal (Cooch Behar 50m) and Assam (Dhubri 50m),” the IMD said. Also Read - Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Registration For 2422 Posts Begins Today at rrccr.com

The train passengers must take note that the cancelled trains were operational in Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Assam and Bihar. On Tuesday, the Indian Railways had cancelled 385 trains due to foggy weather condition and operational reasons. Also Read - IRCTC: Indian Railways Cancels These 22 Trains Till January 24 | Check Full List Here

Prior to this, the Railways had cancelled other trains passing through Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand from January 15 to 22. For more details, the Railway authorities have urged the passengers to visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app to get the details of the actual arrival-departure of these trains.

A step-by-step guide to check the full list of cancelled trains: