IRCTC latest update: Indian Railways has cancelled a list of trains between January 16 to January 24. At least 22 trains on Alamnagar-Transport Nagar route on Uttaratia-Transport Nagar-Alambagh bypass line and Lucknow-Alamnagar section have been cancelled as the Indian Railways said it will carry out "pre-non interlocking and non-interlocking work" on the route.
"Due to Pre Non Interlocking & Non Interlocking work in connection with Doubling of Alamnagar-Transport Nagar (9.09 km) on Utrahtia-Transport Nagar-Alambagh Bypass Line & Lucknow-Alamnagar Section, following trains will be cancelled on dates shown against each," the Northern Railway said in a tweet.
IRCTC: List of cancelled trains till January 24, 2022
- 12355 Archana Express scheduled on January 18
- 12356 Archana Express on January 19
- 13005 Howrah-Amritsar (Punjab) mail from January 16 to January 22
- 13006 Amritsar – Howrah Mail from January 17 to January 24
- 13151 Kolkata – Jammu Tawi Express from January 19 to 22 January
- 13152 Jammu Tawi – Kolkata Express from January 21 to January 24
- 13307 Ganga Sutlej Express from January 15 to January 22
- 13308 Ganga Sutlej Express from January 17 to 24
- 15074 Tanakpur-Singrauli Triveni Express from January 20 to 22
- 15075 Tanakpur-Singrauli Triveni Express on January 18, January 21, January 23 and January24
- 15076 Triveni Express will not run on 18, 20, 22 and 23 January
- 04320 Shahjahanpur to Lucknow from January 18 to January 23
- 04356 Balamau-Lucknow Charbagh Express will not run from January 18 to January 23
- 04319 Lucknow – Shahjahanpur train from January 18 to January 23
- 04355 Lucknow – Shahjahanpur train from January 18 to January 23
- 11109 Jhansi Lucknow Intercity operation January 18 to January 23
- 11110 Lucknow – Jhansi Intercity operation January 18 to January 23
- 04327 Sitapur City to Kanpur train from January 18 to January 23
- 04328 Kanpur to Sitapur City train from January 18 to January 23
- 05379 Lucknow-Kasganj unreserved special train from January 18 to January 23
- 05380 Kasganj – Lucknow unreserved special train from January 18 to January 23