IRCTC latest update: Indian Railways has cancelled a list of trains between January 16 to January 24. At least 22 trains on Alamnagar-Transport Nagar route on Uttaratia-Transport Nagar-Alambagh bypass line and Lucknow-Alamnagar section have been cancelled as the Indian Railways said it will carry out "pre-non interlocking and non-interlocking work" on the route.

"Due to Pre Non Interlocking & Non Interlocking work in connection with Doubling of Alamnagar-Transport Nagar (9.09 km) on Utrahtia-Transport Nagar-Alambagh Bypass Line & Lucknow-Alamnagar Section, following trains will be cancelled on dates shown against each," the Northern Railway said in a tweet.

Due to Pre Non Interlocking & Non Interlocking work in connection with Doubling of Alamnagar-Transport Nagar (9.09 km) on Utrahtia-Transport Nagar-Alambagh Bypass Line & Lucknow-Alamnagar Section, following trains will be cancelled on dates shown against each :- pic.twitter.com/Z43Zz6wCD2 — Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) January 14, 2022

IRCTC: List of cancelled trains till January 24, 2022