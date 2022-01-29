IRCTC Latest News: The Indian Railways rescheduled or diverted nine trains on Saturday as cold wave conditions continued to prevail over north India. According to the latest notification by the railways, three trains were rescheduled while six trains were diverted due to bad weather and operational reasons.Also Read - Indian Railways Cancels 478 Trains Passing Through Delhi, UP And Bihar | Full List

The cancelled train list includes those operating between Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, Odisha.

Earlier, the Indian Railways had cancelled 1,000 trains on January 23 while 481 trains on January 22. On January 20, at least 21 Delhi-bound were delayed due to dense fog over the route. The move from the Railways came as the cold weather conditions prevail in many parts of the country including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Jharkhand and Bihar. Cold wave and Cold Day conditions over northwest and central India are very likely to abate gradually after Saturday while there would be a wet spell over northwest, east and northeast India from February 2 to 4, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

In the meantime, the Railway authorities have urged the regular passengers planning to travel in long-distance trains to check https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app to get the details of the actual arrival-departure of trains.

List of rescheduled trains on January 29

00104 ANDI-BSL Kisan SPL

17650 AWB-HYD PASS

38727 HWH KGP Local

List of diverted trains on January 29

12194 JBP-YPR Weekly Express

12354 LKU-HWH Express

12454 NDLS-RNC-RAJ

12628 NDLS-SBC Karnataka Express

13237 PNBE – Kota Express

16506 SBC-GIMB Express