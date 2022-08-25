New Delhi: Indian Railways has decided to come up with two new express trains to run between New Delhi and Indore. The Northern Railways has come up with two superfast trains that will be running three days a week. The two trains New Delhi SF Express(20957) and Indore SF Express(20958) will run between New Delhi and Indore. The New Delhi SF Express departed from Indore at 4:45 PM on Wednesday and arrived New Delhi at 5AM on Thursday.Also Read - IRCTC: Order Food On Train in Zoop Now Through WhatsApp. Step-by-step Guide Here

The Northern Railway made the announcement on its Twitter handle.

For the convenience of passengers, Northern Railway has decided to run 20957/20958 Indore–New Delhi– Indore Tri-Weekly superfast express Train as per schedule given below:-#NorthernRailway #Railwayupdates pic.twitter.com/6uGrS0EaqM — Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) August 23, 2022



While Indore SF Express(20958) departed at 7:15 PM from New Delhi on Thursday and will reach Indore at 6:45AM on Friday.

The two trains will have stoppages at Barnagar, Ratlam, Ramganj Mandi, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Bharatpur and Mathura stations. Booking for Train No. 20957 can be done through all Passenger Reservation System(PRS) counters and the IRCTC website.