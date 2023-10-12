Home

News

Vande Bharat Express: Indian Railways To Launch Sleeper Coach, Vande Bharat Metros Soon

Vande Bharat Express: Indian Railways To Launch Sleeper Coach, Vande Bharat Metros Soon

Earlier in the month, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared images of the Concept train - Vande Bharat sleeper version on social media due for launch in 2024.

A glimpse of the Integral Coach Factory of Vande Bharat trains in Chennai. (ANI Photo)

Vande Bharat News: Railway Board secretary Milind Deouskar on Thursday informed that Vande Bharat sleeper trains and Vande Bharat metros would be launched soon. Deouskar said while addressing the inaugural session of the International Rail Conference themed ‘Innovation and Technology: Changing the Future of Railway’, organised by CII.

Trending Now

“Vande Bharat as an innovation has been deeply appreciated by our customers and with that experience, their aspirations have grown. Keeping that in view we are planning Vande Bharat sleepers, Vande Bharat metro trains, all of this to meet the through-put, speed, and convenience-related expectations. Indian Railways is on a great journey of expansion,” said Deouskar.

You may like to read

“If all goes well, we will come out with a world-class unmatched travel experience with the first proto (of Vande Bharat sleeper train) within this financial year itself,” said Shantanu Roy, Chairman and

Managing Director, BEML, adding that they are a partner to developing the first sleeper Vande Bharat trains with ICF (Integral Coach Factory, Chennai) and the Railway board.

Earlier in the month, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared images of the Concept train – Vande Bharat sleeper version on social media due for launch in 2024. According to the ministry, each Vande Bharat Express sleeper train will be designed to achieve speeds of 160 km per hour.

Vande Bharat Sleeper Coaches: Key Details

Each Vande Bharat Express sleeper train will be designed to achieve speeds of 160 km per hour.

Each train will have 16 bogies with an approximate capacity to accommodate 887 passengers.

The total opportunity size for the rail and metro segment including Vande Bharat trains and Metro Tenders of Mumbai, Chennai and Patna could be upwards of Rs 2 lakh crore in the next seven years.

Indian Railways has issued a production plan of 102 Vande Bharat Rakes (35 in 2022-2023 and 67 in 2023-2024)

As per Indian Railways design within Indian Railways Production Units (Integral coach factory, Rail coach factory and Modern coach factory).

A total of 75 Vande Bharat rakes are planned as chair car versions and the remaining are planned as sleeper versions.

Indian Railways has planned to manufacture 400 Vande Bharat trains sleeper versions of three different technologies for which tenders have been floated to select technology partners for manufacturing within Indian Railways Production Units.

In addition, 8,000 Vande Bharat coaches have also been proposed under Budget 2023-24.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES