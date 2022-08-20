IRCTC Update: Thousands of passengers travel by train every day in the country. With India building digital platforms across sectors, booking train tickets have nowadays become easy. Train passengers can simply book e-tickets by registering into the IRCTC’s official website irctc.co.in. No money is charged during the registration process and it is free of cost. Before registration, train passengers should go through terms and conditions of e-ticket booking.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest Update: 10 More AC Local Trains To Run From Today | Full List Here

E-ticket booking: 5 things to remember

The customer is allowed to register only one user ID with the correct details of e-mail, mobile number and other details. Full fare tickets, including Tatkal, Child tickets, tickets for persons with disabilities, accredited press correspondents, and senior citizens at concessional rates can be booked through the website. E-tickets can be booked for a journey between any two stations on the route of the train including originating stations and destination. When the ticket is successfully booked an SMS will be sent to the customer detailing the PNR, ticket status, fare charged, etc. A maximum of 6 tickets can be booked by an individual user in a month. No Aadhaar Verification Required for booking up to six tickets in a month. Users can now avail the facility of booking up to 12 tickets in a month by linking their Aadhaar. ID proof is essential for traveling. If that is in a group, one passenger should carry the ID cards. Passengers can either show Electronic Reservation Slip or SMS by IRCTC as a ticket proof. However, Rs 50 penalty will be charged if any passenger failed to show ticket proof.

Train passengers must note that if a train is cancelled, e-ticket will be automatically cancelled and user will receive SMS informing him/her about the cancellation of e-ticket.