IRCTC Update, November 14: Indian Railways Cancels Over 147 Trains Today. Check List Here
As per the railway department, 147 trains scheduled to depart on November 14 were fully cancelled while 46 trains were partially cancelled.
IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways on Monday fully or partially cancelled 193 trains as it needs to carry out maintenance work. As per the railway department, 147 trains scheduled to depart on November 14 were fully cancelled while 46 trains were partially cancelled. The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several cities like Shamli, Nagpur, Bhiwandi, Pathankot, and Joginder Nagar among others.
LIST OF TRAINS CANCELLED ON NOVEMBER 14 (MONDAY)
01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01811 , 01812 , 01819 , 01820 , 01885 , 02182 , 03085 , 03086 , 03343 , 03344 , 03591 , 03592 , 04019 , 04020 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 05334 , 05366 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06603 , 06604 , 06623 , 06624 , 06802 , 06803 , 06977 , 06980 , 07458 , 07461 , 07500 , 07576 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 07977 , 07978 , 08015 , 08016 , 08167 , 08168 , 08279 , 08280 , 08733 , 08734 , 08737 , 08738 , 08861 , 08862 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 10101 , 10102 , 11271 , 11272 , 11306 , 11651 , 11652 , 12767 , 12811 , 13309 , 13310 , 13345 , 13346 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 17259 , 17260 , 18019 , 18020 , 18109 , 18110 , 18113 , 18114 , 18207 , 18214 , 18235 , 18236 , 18613 , 18632 , 19608 , 20948 , 20949 , 22161 , 22162 , 22168 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 32411 , 32412 , 32413 , 32414 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36071 , 36072 , 36081 , 36082 , 36085 , 36086 , 36087 , 36088 , 36811 , 36812 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 52539
Steps to check if your train is cancelled
Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey
Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen
Click on Cancelled Trains option
Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per the requirement
How to check your station code: A step-by-step guide
Visit the official website – irctchelp.in
Click on the station name against the station code
You will find the station code and save the details for further updates
How to check live train running status
Visit the official website https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/
Enter the train number in the text box provided
Choose or enter the date in the DD-MM-YYYY format
Press Search button to get the result in a tabular format
Important Note: Passengers who have booked their tickets via the IRCTC website need not worry as their tickets will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated within 3-6 business days. Those who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.
