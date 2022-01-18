New Delhi: New Covid cases in Delhi seem to be stabilising as the national capital on Tuesday reported 11,684 new Covid-19 cases along with 38 deaths, the health bulletin showed. The positivity rate, the number of positive cases identified per 100, fell to 22.47 per cent— 5.52% less than yesterday, January 17. Earlier on Monday, the city had witnessed 12,527 fresh Covid cases and 24 deaths due to the disease, while the positivity rate stood at 27.99 per cent. The case tally has climbed to 17,34,181 in Delhi while the death toll due to Covid has gone up to 25,425. The number of active cases in the city stands at 78,112, including 63,432 patients in home isolation.Also Read - Allow Shops To Open On Weekends: Traders Urge Delhi Govt to Remove Odd-Even Rules

