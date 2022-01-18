New Delhi: New Covid cases in Delhi seem to be stabilising as the national capital on Tuesday reported 11,684 new Covid-19 cases along with 38 deaths, the health bulletin showed. The positivity rate, the number of positive cases identified per 100, fell to 22.47 per cent— 5.52% less than yesterday, January 17. Earlier on Monday, the city had witnessed 12,527 fresh Covid cases and 24 deaths due to the disease, while the positivity rate stood at 27.99 per cent. The case tally has climbed to 17,34,181 in Delhi while the death toll due to Covid has gone up to 25,425. The number of active cases in the city stands at 78,112, including 63,432 patients in home isolation.Also Read - Allow Shops To Open On Weekends: Traders Urge Delhi Govt to Remove Odd-Even Rules
- The Centre asked the States and Union Territories to enhance Covid-19 testing in a strategic manner to track spread of the pandemic.
- “Testing remains a key and crucial component of the framework,” Union Health Ministry said in a letter to the states and UTs, adding that “It is seen from available data on the ICMR portal that testing has declined in many states and Union Territories.”
- Delineating on ICMR testing advisory issued on January 10, Arti Ahuja, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Health, said in the letter, “All those who are symptomatic must be tested in community settings. All at risk contacts of laboratory confirmed cases must also be tested”.
- Earlier in the day, SBI research in a report said that new Covid cases in Mumbai are stabilising, but infections in other places like Bengaluru and Pune are increasing during the ongoing third wave of the pandemic.