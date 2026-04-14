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Is Iran charging toll from Indian ships for crossing Strait of Hormuz? Irans Ambassador answers

Is Iran charging toll from Indian ships for crossing Strait of Hormuz? Iran’s Ambassador answers

Iran’s Ambassador Mohammad Fathali stated that no toll has been imposed on Indian oil and gas tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz, countering US allegations and reaffirming strong India-Iran ties.

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Iran-US war: In a significant update for India amid the war in West Asia, Iran has stated that it has not imposed any toll on Indian oil and gas tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz since such charges were introduced following the US-Israeli attacks on the Islamic Republic in late February. The statement is significant as it comes amid criticism from US President Donald Trump, who has accused Tehran of levying a “toll” and described it as “world extortion,” while also vowing to block passage for vessels that make payments to Iran. Here are all the details you need to know about what Iran’s Ambassador Mohammad Fathali said on Indian ships passing through Strait of Hormuz.

Is Iran charging India a toll for the Strait of Hormuz passage?

“You can ask the Indian government if we have charged anything up to now,” Iran’s Ambassador Mohammad Fathali told reporters at a briefing at the embassy of the Islamic Republic in New Delhi.

On Indian Ships passing through the Straits of Hormuz, Dr Mohammad Fathali, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to India, says, “For Indian ships, you know that we have a good relation with the Indian government…We want good preparation for Indian ships… You know our Foreign Minister has described India as one of the five countries as a friend.”

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#WATCH | Delhi: On Indian Ships passing through the Straits of Hormuz, Dr Mohammad Fathali, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to India, says, “For Indian ships, you know that we have a good relation with the Indian government…We want good preparation for Indian… https://t.co/ErGCNEjXK9 pic.twitter.com/owDObXVpCe — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2026

In the wake of the gridlock between the US and Iran over peace negotiations, Iran’s envoy to India, Ambassador Mohammad Fathali on Monday underlined that the Strait of Hormuz is Iran’s territorial waters.

“This strait is our territorial water, and we decided to use from our capacity” the Iranian envoy said during a press conference in the national capital.

Asked on what it will take to reopen the vital waterway, Ambassador Fathali said that Iran believes in freedom of navigation and is committed to international law.

(With inputs from agencies)

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