Lockdown in Mumbai News: Though Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray warned that lockdown would have to be reimposed if daily coronavirus cases continue to rise, experts believe that there is no need to take such stringent measure now. Notably, Maharashtra has been witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases for the past few days. Earlier on Sunday, it had recorded nearly 7,000 new Covid-19 cases, the biggest jump in the last 3 months.

Also Read - Pune: Micro Containment Zones Likely to Return in District Soon, But no New Lockdown on Cards | Read Details

Speaking to a leading portal, Dr. Shashank Joshi, a member of the state’s Covid task force blamed people for the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases. Covid-19 restrictions like social distancing and mask-wearing were flouted by Mumbaikars since the resumption of local train services. Also Read - Lockdown Imposed in THESE Districts of Maharashtra | Check FULL LIST HERE

“At the moment, the state is using a micro-containment policy, but if people continue to disregard basic Covid norms, the administration may have no choice but to impose a lockdown”, Times of India quoted Joshi as saying. Also Read - Delhi Metro, Public Buses to Run on Limited Capacity as Coronavirus Cases Rise Again

Another expert asserted that the need of the hour is containment policy. “Lockdown is implemented only when the administration fails to handle hospitalisation of critical cases”, TOI quoted Dr Giridhara Babu, an epidemiologist as saying.

Echoing similar remarks, the state Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) head dismisses the need for a lockdown. “The strategy this time will be micro-containment, containment of bigger areas or local lockdowns,” he said.

Meanwhile, CM Uddhav Thackeray will hold a meeting with the Commissioner and other officials of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) later in the day to review the COVID-19 situation in the state.