New Delhi: Weeks after the US forces claimed that ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has killed himself following at attack by the US forces, the United States has revealed that ISIS-K — the Khorasan group of the ISIS — attempted a suicide attack in India last year.

“They have attempted to certainly inspire attacks outside of Afghanistan. They attempted last year to conduct a suicide attack in India. It failed,” Russel Travers, acting director of the US National Counter-Terrorism Centre, Office of Director of National Intelligence, said. ISIS-K is of utmost concern to the US. ,

According to Mr Travers, after 9/11, the US was primarily focused on an externally directed attack capability emanating from a single piece of real estate along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.

“Eighteen years later, we face a homegrown violent extremist threat, almost 20 ISIS branches and networks that range from tens to hundreds to thousands of people, Al Qaeda and its branches and affiliates, foreign fighters that flocked to Iraq and Syria from well over 100 countries, Iran and its proxies, and there is a growing terrorist threat from racially and ethnically motivated extremists around the globe,” he said.

The Islamic State had announced its expansion to the Khorasan region in 2015, which encompasses modern-day Iran, Central Asia, Afghanistan and Pakistan. According to various reports, IS-K has been responsible for nearly 100 attacks against civilians in Afghanistan and Pakistan. In 2014, Hafiz Saeed Khan, a Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan commander, was entrusted with the responsibility of leading IS-K. IS-K has received support from the Islamic State’s core leadership in Iraq and Syria since its founding in 2015.

(With PTI inputs)