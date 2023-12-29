ISL: “I Am Getting To Learn So Much,” Says FC Goa Head Coach Manolo Marquez

Home

FC Goa stand in second place on the ISL standings with 23 points after winning seven of their nine league games.

Marquez said that it has been a great experience for him with FC Goa. (Pic: Twitter)

Guwahati: FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez said that every day he has been learning something new in the training with his side. FC Goa will lock horns against Northeast United in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Friday.

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Marquez said that it has been a great experience for him with FC Goa.

“For now, it is a big thing for me that I am getting to learn so much. Great learning experience. Every day I am learning something new in the training from the other goalkeepers and the coaches. I do need match time but for now, there is a lot of competition so accordingly, step by step it will come,” Marquez was quoted by ISL’s official website as saying. Talking about Victor Rodriguez, the head coach praised him and said that he was one of the best players for them.

“He is, for me, one of the top players in ISL because maybe he’s one of our best players, if not the best. And (if) we are on top then means that obviously he is a top player and was in a very, very good moment. He is very clever. He understands the game, that not too many players understand, what he has to do in every situation.

And I know him for a long time. I was his coach 12 years ago during two seasons. And the worst thing in a career for a player is the injuries.”

He added that Rodriguez’s injury would affect them and it won’t be easy for his side.

“It’s difficult because sometimes to find a player in the middle of the season is not easy as to players that are not playing or free players. It’s not easy because we know the quality of Victor too. Sometimes you are thinking a lot of things,” he added.

The Gaurs are in red-hot form currently and are unbeaten in their previous five games. They are coming into the game after thrashing Mohun Bagan SG by 4-1 in their last match.

FC Goa stand in second place on the ISL standings with 23 points after winning seven of their nine league games.

