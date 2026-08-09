Israel cancels all military leaves amid US-Iran talks; is a major attack on Iran imminent?

According to sources, this move suggests that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may be preparing for a new attack on Iran. Israeli Channel 13 reports that this decision comes at a time when Israel is allegedly preparing for unilateral military action against Tehran. Israel has concluded that the US is no longer willing to continue the war on its terms.

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(Reuters: Ronen Zvulun)

New Delhi: Amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East, discussions between the US and Iran are continuing, and positive news could emerge soon. Meanwhile, a surprising development has come to light: reports indicate that Israeli military forces have cancelled all military leave. According to sources, this move suggests that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may be preparing for a new attack on Iran. Israeli Channel 13 reports that this decision comes at a time when Israel is allegedly preparing for unilateral military action against Tehran. Israel has concluded that the US is no longer willing to continue the war on its terms.

Reports also state that Netanyahu has ordered attacks targeting senior government officials and members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). However, a unilateral Israeli operation could make Israel itself a prime target for Iran.

Why did the IDF cancel all leave?

According to reports, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have officially cancelled all military leave. This move is drawing attention because Israel took similar action on February 26—just 48 hours before strikes targeting the compound of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This new decision has heightened the possibility that Israel is preparing for another major operation.

Iran Threatens Haifa and Tel Aviv

Iran has already warned that if Israel escalates tensions, it could directly target the Haifa refinery and Tel Aviv. According to sources, Israel’s interceptor stocks are critically low, making it difficult to counter a new wave of attacks. Tehran has previously demonstrated the capability to penetrate Israeli air defenses during missile strikes. Consequently, a unilateral attack by Israel could invite a retaliatory strike from Iran that might overwhelm Israel’s strained air-defence capabilities.

Elections in Israel Scheduled for October

The decision regarding a potential attack on Iran is also being linked to the political situation facing Netanyahu. With elections scheduled for October, a victory is seen as essential for Netanyahu to strengthen his position. An attack on Iran is considered a last resort. However, Iran has previously demonstrated its ability to withstand US attacks and emerge stronger. Therefore, if Israel were to act alone without US assistance, it could face failure in defeating Iran.

Iran’s New Conditions to End Hostilities

Reports of a potential new attack come at a time when Iran has laid down new, stringent conditions for the US. Negotiations are underway regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s busiest oil shipping routes. Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, stated that the US must “mend its ways” and outlined several conditions for reopening the Strait. These include lifting US sanctions and providing compensation for war-related damages.