Jerusalem/Gaza: In a significant development, both Israel and Hamas announced a cease-fire at 2 a.m. (Friday local time), halting a bruising 11-day war that caused widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip. The much-awaited development was welcomed by the United Nations and US President Joe Biden. “Palestinians and Israelis equally deserve to live safely, security and to enjoy equal measures of freedom, prosperity, and democracy,” Biden said after Israel and Hamas agreed to an unconditional ceasefire. Also Read - Israel, Hamas Begin Truce to End 11 Days of Bloodshed

Meanwhile, an official from the Palestinian militant Hamas group said Israel’s declaration of a cease-fire represented “a victory to the Palestinian people” and a defeat for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Speaking to Associated Press, Ali Barakeh, a member of Hamas’ Arab and Islamic relations bureau, said that the militants will remain on alert until they hear from mediators who have been working for days between Hamas and Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced that the Israeli security cabinet approved on Thursday night the Egyptian-brokered ceasefire with Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Xinhua reported. The decision came after a 2.5-hour discussion and was “unanimously” approved by the ministers, according to the office’s statement.

Israel has been launching massive raids on the Palestinian enclave with airstrikes, artillery shellings and drone attacks since May 10, in response to the rockets fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza to retaliate for Israel’s violation of the sacred Islamic holy site of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

This is the heaviest fighting between Israel and Gaza militants since 2014, which has so far killed 232 Palestinians, including 65 children and 39 women, and 12 Israelis.

Egypt, which has been leading the international mediation to end the Israeli-Palestinian bloodshed, will send two security delegations to Israel and Palestine to ensure the implementation of the truce, Egypt’s official MENA news agency reported Thursday.

(With agency inputs)