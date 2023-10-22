Home

Israel-Hamas War: India Sends Medical Aid, Disaster Relief Material To Egypt For Palestinians

Israel-Hamas War: India Sends Medical Aid, Disaster Relief Material To Egypt For Palestinians

Amid Israel-Hamas war, India has sent humanitarian aid for the people of Palestine, comprising medical aid and disaster relief material, Ministry of External Affairs confirmed on Sunday.

New Delhi: Amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas, India sent humanitarian aid to the severely affected Palestinians on Sunday. The aid includes medical and disaster relief materials, as announced by Arindam Bagchi, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs. The humanitarian aid consists of medical supplies, such as surgical items for addressing emergency medical conditions and essential life-saving medicines. Considering the critical conditions people are facing amid the rain of rockets, wound care was also taken into consideration when arranging medical aid.

Humanitarian aid has been expanded to include fluids and painkillers for immediate relief. The disaster relief supplies, totaling around 32 tons, consisting of tents, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, basic sanitation items, water purification tablets, and more.

India sends medical aid for Palestinians: IAF’s C17 Aircraft On The Way

An Indian Air Force C17 aircraft, which carries the relief materials, was departed from the Hindon airbase at around 8 am today. It is expected to land at Egypt’s El-Arish airport by 3 pm (IST).

Taking to X, Arindam Bagchi stated, “India sends Humanitarian aid to the people of Palestine! An IAF C-17 flight carrying nearly 6.5 tonnes of medical aid and 32 tonnes of disaster relief material for the people of Palestine departs for El-Arish airport in Egypt. The material includes essential life-saving medicines, surgical items, tents, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, sanitary utilities, water purification tablets among other necessary items.”

India sends medical aid for Palestinians: Israel-Hamas War

Israel launched a retaliatory operation against Hamas on October 7, following a surprise attack by the latter. On Saturday, approximately 20 humanitarian aid trucks were permitted to enter the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border with Egypt. However, the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, cautioned that the needs in this region, which is home to more than 2 million people, are much greater. He also called for the safe passage of additional aid convoys into the enclave. While the Rafah border briefly opened to allow the 20 aid trucks in, various human rights groups have emphasized the necessity for significantly more aid.

Taking to X, Ghebreyesus stated, “@WHO medical supplies crossed the Rafah border. But the needs are far higher. To meet the urgent health needs of all people in Gaza, we call for: -safe passage of additional aid convoys across the enclave -protection of all humanitarian workers -sustained access for health aid.”

European Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen called termed it an “important first step that will alleviate the suffering of innocent people.”

“I welcome the opening of the Rafah border crossing point to Gaza for humanitarian aid. This is an important first step that will alleviate the suffering of innocent people. My thanks go to all those involved who made this possible,” Ursula von der Leyen wrote on X.

According to a statement released on Thursday by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, more than 60 percent of primary care facilities in Gaza are presently non-operational, and the region’s hospitals are teetering on the edge of a collapse, as reported by CNN. This critical situation is primarily attributed to severe shortages of electricity, medicine, medical equipment, and trained medical staff.

