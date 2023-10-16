By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Watch: Palestine Supporters Protest In Puducherry As Israel Escalates Attacks In Gaza
Hundreds of hijab-clad women staged a protest in Puducherry in support of the Palestine after Israel army called for an evacuation of Palestinians living in Gaza amid the ongoing war with Hamas militants.
Puducherry: Hundreds of women gathered in Puducherry and staged a protest in support of Palestine after Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) called for an evacuation of Palestinians living in Gaza in an unprecedented order ahead of an expected infiltration amid the ongoing war with Hamas militants. In the video shared by news agency PTI, hijab-cladded women can be seen holding placards, they also raised slogans against Israel.
Israel-Hamas War: Women Protest in Puducherry
VIDEO | A group of people in Puducherry staged a protest in support of Palestine yesterday amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. pic.twitter.com/UYU4neCwGj
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 16, 2023
The IDF chief recently stated that the forces will soon enter the Gaza Strip to kill the Hamas terror group, reported The Times of Israel. IDF Chief of Staff Lt. General Herzi Halevi on Sunday told soldiers in Southern Israel, “Our responsibility now is to enter Gaza, to go to the places where Hamas is preparing, acting, planning, launching. Attack them everywhere, every commander, every operative, destroy infrastructure.”
