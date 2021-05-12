Gaza/Jerusalem: A total of 35 were killed in Gaza and five in Israel as hostilities between Israel and Palestine escalated overnight. Hundreds of rockets were fired upon Israel from Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip throughout Tuesday, as Israel pummelled the tiny coastal territory with airstrikes and the death toll mounted on both sides. The cross-border violence is the worst the region has experienced in years. The hostilities erupted on Monday following weeks of rising tensions in the contested city of Jerusalem. Also Read - Major Clashes Erupt in Israel's Lod, Netanyahu Declares State of Emergency

Sirens went off in communities near Gaza, in Beersheba where dozens of explosions were reported. Loud booms were reported near Tel Aviv as Hamas launched a massive barrage of rockets at the city.

Amid the escalating conflict, the Hamas’ military wing said it has launched 110 rockets at the city and at the nearby Ben Gurion airport. Several rockets were also fired at Ashkelon, Modiin, and Tel Aviv. Two people were seriously injured when a rocket hit their home in the city of Lod. The house has been completely destroyed while the wounded have been shifted to a hospital.

On the other hand, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said it has attacked “a number of significant terror sites and terrorists across the Gaza Strip”, reported The Times of Israel.

Netanyahu vows to intensify attacks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the attacks on Gaza, which have targeted some 500 Hamas and Islamic Jihad positions since Monday, would intensify. “This operation will take time, but we will bring security back to the citizens of Israel,” he said late Tuesday.

State of emergency in Lod

Benjamin Netanyahu, who declared a state of emergency in Lod as intense rioting has erupted in the Arab-Jewish city, is set to visit the area after midnight (local time). “I have been receiving updates all day on what is happening here in the city and I view it extremely gravely. It is anarchy from rioters that we cannot accept,” he said, while promising to restore law and order.

US calls for de-escalation

The United States has expressed serious concern over the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, calling for the de-escalation of tensions between both countries by establishing a two-state solution.

Russia urges restraint

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday called on Palestinians and Israelis to exercise restraint and refrain from steps that could further escalate the conflict in East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.

“Moscow perceives this dangerous development of events with deep concern. We strongly condemn attacks on civilians, regardless of their nationality or religion,” the ministry said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

UN chief concerned about Palestinian-Israeli escalations

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday voiced grave concern over the serious escalations in the occupied Palestinian territory and Israel, including the latest escalation in Gaza, which added to the heightened tensions and violence in occupied East Jerusalem, said his spokesman.

Guterres is deeply saddened to learn of increasingly large numbers of casualties, including children, from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, and of Israeli fatalities from rockets launched from Gaza, said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman, in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

About the conflict

The country has been embroiled in conflict over the impending eviction of dozens of Palestinians from East Jerusalem’s neighbourhood. Over 70 Palestinians in total are set to be evicted from Sheikh Jarrah in the coming weeks to be replaced by right-wing Jewish Israelis. The Palestinians live in houses built on land that courts have ruled were owned by Jewish religious associations before the establishment of Israel in 1948.

(With agency inputs)