Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE: The conflict between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants escalated after an Israeli airstrike destroyed a multi-storey building in Gaza strip that housed the offices of media organisations like Associated Press , Al-Jazeera and a number of apartments. The violence in the Gaza Strip is said to be the worst since 2014. It came after weeks of rising Israeli-Palestinian tension in East Jerusalem, which culminated in clashes at a holy site revered by both Muslims and Jews. Hamas, the militant group that rules Gaza, began firing rockets after warning Israel to withdraw from the site, triggering retaliatory air strikes. The Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip has claimed the Israeli airstrikes have resulted in 119 deaths and 830 injuries. The last clash, in 2014, claimed the lives of 70 Israelis and 2,100 Palestinians. Stay here for live updates. Also Read - At least 65 Killed in Gaza, 7 in Israel As Clashes Intensify; Biden Speaks to Netanyahu

Also Read - Israel Eliminates Hassan Kaogi, Hamas' Key Intelligence Head As Tension Escalates in Mideast

Also Read - Israel-Palestine Conflict: 35 Killed in Gaza, 5 in Israel in Worst Cross-border Violence in Years | Top Developments