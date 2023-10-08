ISRO Battles Over 100 Daily Cyber-Attacks, With Heightened Risk In Rocket Technology: S Somanath

Home

Kochi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) faces over 100 cyber-attacks daily, with the risk of cyber-attacks being much higher in rocket technology that relies on ultra-modern software and chip-based hardware. S Somanath revealed this information on Saturday during the concluding session of the 16th edition of ‘c0c0n,’ a two-day international cyber conference held in Kerala’s Kochi. “The organisation is equipped with a robust cybersecurity network to face such attacks,” Somanath said. The international cyber conference was organised by the Kerala Police and Information Security Research Association in the southern city.

The ISRO chief informed that the space agency is updating its software and also going ahead with various tests focusing on the safety of the rockets’ hardware chips.

“Earlier, the way of monitoring one satellite has changed to a way of software monitoring many satellites at a time. This indicates the growth of this sector. During COVID, it was possible to launch from a remote location which shows the triumph of technology,” he said.

He added that there are numerous types of satellites that branch out for navigation, maintenance, etc.

“And apart from these, satellites which help the daily life of common people are also present. All these are controlled by different types of software. Cyber security is very important to protect all of these,’ Somanath added.

Talking about pros and cons of continuous growth in technology, he stated that advanced technology is a boon and a threat at the same time. “We can face the challenges posed by cyber criminals using technology like artificial intelligence with the same technology. There should be research and hard work towards this end,” Somanath said.

In the concluding session of the conference, Kerala Revenue Minister P Rajeev emphasised that the state serves as a role model for cybersecurity governance. He highlighted the state government’s capability in ensuring robust security within the cyber domain.

“The state government is capable of providing adequate security to the cyber arena. The government is also providing necessary support to this sector by establishing the Digital University in the state. Kerala is a state where the internet is ensured through K-Fone in every house,” the State Minister said.

Minister Rajeev further stated that the c0c0n is a role model for the Indian cyber security sector, which is making the necessary innovations for cyber security.

“C0c0n is capable of creating cyber security experts among the next generation,” P Rajeev said during the event.

Hibi Eden MP chaired the event, with Mayor M Anilkumar serving as the chief guest. Actor Mamta Mohandas, Intelligence ADGP Manoj Abraham IPS, and ISRA president Manu Zacharia also delivered speeches during the occasion.

