IT Jobs: Top IT giants —Infosys, Wipro, TCS and HCL have hired more than 1,05,000 freshers so far in this fiscal—higher than last year’s number for the same period. By the end of this financial year, these firms are likely to hire a total of 1.57 lakh freshers. However, overall hiring is expected to plummet. As per the reports, hiring this year is set to see a fall of more than 30% owing to the lower attrition rate.

By March 2023, HCL Tech may hire more than 30,000 freshers. The company has added 16000 freshers in the first half of this year. Similarly, Infosys has recruited 40,000 freshers from various campuses against its target of 50,000 hiring for the year, reported Times Now.

On the other hand, Wipro has successfully onboarded 14,000 against its target of 30,000 hires for this financial year. “We have on-boarded over 14,000 freshers in H1 which is about 72% of what we added in the whole of last year,” Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director, Wipro told ET.

Meanwhile, TCS hired a total of 35,000 freshers in the first half of the year. The company has also revised its fresher hiring guidance from 40,000 to 47,000 for this fiscal.

A few days back tech majors like Wipro, Tech Mahindra and other MNCs had grabbed limelight by either putting off recruitment of freshers or asked them to wait until they are intimated. The freshers awaiting onboarding in Wipro have launched a full fledged campaign on social media, questioning Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji’s integrity and commitment as he spoke strongly about ethics in connection with moonlighting.