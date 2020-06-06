New Delhi: Former United States vice president Joe Biden has officially become the Democratic presidential nominee, after he secured the minimum number of delegates needed to officially secure the nomination, and, in the process, set up a showdown with incumbent Donald Trump in November. Also Read - Joe Biden's Loud 'Phrraat' Sound Interrupts Live Chat With Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf

After securing the nomination, Biden tweeted: "Folks, tonight we secured the 1,991 delegates needed to win the Democratic nomination. I'm going to spend every day fighting to earn your vote so that, together, we can win the battle for the soul of this nation."

Notably, the 77-year-old Biden was the vice president of Trump’s immediate predecessor, Barack Obama, for two consecutive terms from 2009-2017. If he is victorious in the presidential polls, he’ll take oath in January 2021 and will be the 46th and the oldest US President.

In clinching the nomination, he has overcome the likes of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, remarking in a statement, that ‘it was an honour to compete alongside one of the most talented groups of candidates the Democratic party has ever fielded and I am proud to say that we are going into this general election a united party.’

November’s polls, will, notably, come in the backdrop of the high coronavirus figures in the US, with the country currently having the highest number of cases and death toll due to the Chinese-originated infection. In recent days, there has also been massive unrest over murder in police custody of 46-year-old George Floyd, an African-American.

In the 2016 polls, then-Republican candidate Trump had defeated the then-Democratic candidate, former Secretary of State and former First Lady, Hillary Clinton, to become the President.