J-K, Ladakh Hit By Two Earthquakes Within 10 Minutes, No Casualties Reported

Earlier in the day, another 3.0 magnitude quake reportedly struck Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district located on the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

Representational Photo (Pixabay)

Doda, Jammu and Kashmir: An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale hit Ladakh and 10 minutes later a 4.4 magnitude tremor struck Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday evening.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake in Ladakh occurred at 9:44 PM. While the earthquake at Doda occurred 10 minutes later at 9:55 PM “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 17-06-2023, 21:55:39 IST, Lat: 33.04 & Long: 75.70, Depth: 18 Km,Location: Doda, Jammu and Kashmir,” NCS tweeted.

You may like to read

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 17-06-2023, 21:44:29 IST, Lat: 35.74 & Long: 79.84, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 271km NE of Leh, Ladakh, India,” the agency wrote in another tweet.

However no loss of life was reported, ANI reported.

Earlier in the day, another 3.0 magnitude quake reportedly struck Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district located on the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

The 3.0 magnitude and 4.4 magnitude earthquakes struck within a span of eight hours in the Chenab valley region, news agency PTI reported quoting local officials.

An official of the meteorological department said the epicentre of the 3.0 magnitude tremor, which occurred at 2.03 pm, was hilly Ramban district along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, according to the PTI report

The official said the depth of the earthquake was five kilometres below the surface at a latitude of 33.31 degrees north and a longitude of 75.19 degrees east.

The stronger 4.4 magnitude earthquake at a depth of 18 kms with a latitude of 33.04 North and a longitude of 75.70 degrees east hit Doda district around 9.55 pm, he said.

This was the seventh earthquake in Doda district over the past five days. On June 13, Doda and nearby district of Kishtwar, had recorded a 5.4 magnitude earthquake, which reverberated across many nearby areas, resulting in damage to several civil structures.

No loss of life or injuries were reported due to today’s tremors, reports said.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.