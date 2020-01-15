New Delhi: Just two days after suspending and intensely interrogating Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Davinder Singh for his alleged role in giving shelter to terrorists, Jammu & Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Wednesday said that the J-K Police has written to Union Home Ministry for his sacking.

“DSP Davinder Singh has been suspended, we are recommending his sacking to the government. Cannot share right now what has been revealed during the interrogation,” Jammu & Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh told ANI.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, DGP Dilbag Singh stated that they are waiting for the response from the Home Ministry about the sacking of Davinder Singh.

The development comes after DSP Davinder Singh was arrested by the J-K Police at Mir Bazaar of Kulgam on Saturday. The arrest was made while he was travelling with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists. He was allegedly giving shelter to the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

Apart from DGP Dilbag Singh, Jammu and Kashmir Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Munir Khan on Wednesday also recommended dismissal of Davinder Singh from service.

In the wake of his arrest and subsequent suspension, the security at both Srinagar and Jammu airports has been tightened and all remedial measures have been taken to ensure the safety and the security of the sensitive installations.

As per updates, the office of Davinder Singh at Srinagar airport has also already been sealed so that nobody is able to tamper with any evidence there.

Following his arrest, interrogators from the state police, state intelligence, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) have been questioning him.

According to another update, the NIA has also take custody of the arrested police officer after other agencies have finished questioning him. However, it was reported that the arrested officer is not cooperating with his interrogators.