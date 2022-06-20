JAC Result 2022: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is likely to declare the results of the state board exams for Class 10 in a day or two, School Education and Literacy Department Minister Jagarnath Mahto said on Monday. The assessment of Jharkhand Class 10 exams was held in March-April.Also Read - JAC Result 2022 For 10th (Matric) And 12th (Intermediate) Tomorrow at jacresults.com

“The results could be declared in a day or two. We are making all efforts in this regard. However, it all depends on the final preparation by the JAC,” Mahto told news agency PTI. The state board examination for class 10 started on March 24 and ended on April 20. Also Read - Jharkhand Board Result 2022: JAC Class 10th, 12th Results Expected Soon; Check Tentative Dates, Other Details Here

“We are engaged in final preparation for the announcement of the results. We cannot give any final date but we are trying to announce it as soon as possible. If we can complete the results by today midnight, we may announce it on Tuesday. Otherwise, the date will extend,” JAC chairman Dr Anil Mahto was quoted as telling PTI. The council is also making arrangements to announce the results of the Science stream of Jharkhand Class 12 board exam 2022 soon. Also Read - JAC Jharkhand 10th Result 2021 Declared: 95.93% Students Pass Exam, Here’s How to Download Marksheet

How to Check JAC 10th & 12th Result 2022 once declared: