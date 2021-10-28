Jammu: At least eight persons were killed and several others injured when a minibus they were travelling in skidded off the road and rolled down into a very deep gorge in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.Also Read - "Bahot Hua Samman," Anupama Finally Asks Baa to Shut Up, Decides to Leave The Shah House And Its Toxicity

The minibus broke into pieces as it rolled down the mountainous slopes into the gorge near Sui Gowari area, leading to on the spot death of eight persons and injuries to several others. Reportedly some of the injured persons have also succumbed either on way to or in GMC Doda.

Jammu and Kashmir | 8 persons dead, several injured as a mini bus travelling from from Thathri to Doda fell into a gorge. Rescue operation underway: Additional SP, Doda pic.twitter.com/7UaRDGOV5i — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2021

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths and announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF to be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives and Rs. 50,000 to those injured.