Jaipur: The Rajasthan government on Tuesday announced that the state will reduce the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel like other states. Chief Minister Ashok Singh Gehlot, while addressing a public program at a Jodhpur village, said "When all states have reduced the prices, we would also have to reduce it." "Our government will also provide relief to people by reducing VAT on petrol and diesel in the state," he added.

Launching a scathing attack against the Modi government over the hike in fuel prices, Gehlot said the Union government "looted" people by levying massive taxes on fuel. "Now, they have provided a meagre relief," he said.

To recall, the Punjab government on Sunday had lowered the VAT on the two fuels making them cheaper by Rs 10 per litre and Rs 5 per litre in the state. Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi made the announcement while addressing the media after the cabinet meeting. "We are reducing petrol rate by Rs 10 per litre and diesel rate by Rs 5 per litre from midnight," CM Channi said.

Earlier, the central government announced a cut in the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10, respectively, bringing down their retail rates from record highs. Reducing the excise duty, the Union government had urged states to commensurately reduce VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers.