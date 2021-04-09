Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and flagged the shortage of vaccines. Requesting the Centre for immediate supply of the doses, the Rajasthan chief minister further added that vaccines will run out of stock in the state in the next two days. Also Read - COVID-19: No New Case in 149 Districts in Last 7 Days, Says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

In a letter to PM Modi after a virtual meeting with him on Thursday, Gehlot said the state has, till April 7, administered 86,89,770 doses. "The present stock of vaccine in Rajasthan will finish in next two days. Therefore, it is requested that at least another 30 lakh doses of vaccine be provided to us immediately so that the momentum that we have built up can be maintained and maximum eligible beneficiaries can be vaccinated at the earliest," he wrote.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan surged to 3,50,317 on Thursday as 3,526 more people tested positive for the disease, while the death toll climbed to 2,886 with 20 more fatalities, according to an official report.