Jaipur: Over 7 lakh patients in the state have been identified with the symptoms of fever, cold and cough during door-to-door campaign and medicines are being provided to them, said Secretary, medical and health, Siddharth Mahajan. The state has already crossed the mark of two lakh active cases. If the same rate of infection continues in Rajasthan, the Covid cases shall double in 26 days, said Mahajan during the Covid review meeting held on Monday night which was chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Also Read - MK Stalin Gifts Bicycle to 7-Year-Old Madurai Boy Who Donated His Savings to COVID Fund | Watch

Door to door survey is being done to check the infection spread in villages too, he added further. Also Read - Maharashtra, UP, Delhi Among 19 States Showing Continued Decrease In Daily New COVID Cases

Speaking on the occasion, Gehlot called MLAs and Panchayat Raj representatives to jointly ensure strict implementation of the lockdown to break the chain of coronavirus. “Covid has entered the rural surroundings and is spreading at an alarming rate. The situation is worrying and hence we all need to follow Covid guidelines. Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria said that these are tough times and everybody needs to rise above politics to fight a war against Covid. Also Read - Oxygen Leaks From Tanker At South Goa District Hospital; Fire Tenders Rush To Spot

The second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is fast spreading to rural districts. According to the reports, nearly half of the new cases coming from rural areas. Worryingly, the overall Covid cases in India in the second wave have risen by over 300 per cent. This means that rural areas are seeing a deluge in cases without the necessary health infrastructure.

The lack of medical infrastructure is even more worrisome. The pandemic has even brought cities like Delhi, which boast a medical infrastructure, to their heels.

(With agency inputs)