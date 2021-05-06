Jaipur: With an aim to contain the spread of the virus in the state, the Rajasthan government on Thursday imposed a complete lockdown in the state from May 10 to May 24. The lockdown in Rajasthan will start at 5 am on May 10 and will end at 5 am on May 24. Also Read - THESE States in India Have Imposed Lockdown, Other Restrictions This Month

According to the reports, the decision to impose a lockdown in the state was taken at a virtual meeting of the state cabinet.

According to the order passed by the government, any person visiting the state from any other state will have to produce a negative RT-PCR report that is not older than 72 hours and to prevent migrant workers from returning to their native states, all industrial and construction activities will be permitted during the lockdown.

The state government has decided: