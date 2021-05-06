Jaipur: With an aim to contain the spread of the virus in the state, the Rajasthan government on Thursday imposed a complete lockdown in the state from May 10 to May 24. The lockdown in Rajasthan will start at 5 am on May 10 and will end at 5 am on May 24. Also Read - THESE States in India Have Imposed Lockdown, Other Restrictions This Month
According to the reports, the decision to impose a lockdown in the state was taken at a virtual meeting of the state cabinet. Also Read - Options Being Discussed, Says Govt on Imposing Full Lockdown in India as COVID Cases Continue to Rise
According to the order passed by the government, any person visiting the state from any other state will have to produce a negative RT-PCR report that is not older than 72 hours and to prevent migrant workers from returning to their native states, all industrial and construction activities will be permitted during the lockdown.
The state government has decided:
- There will be a strict lockdown in Rajasthan from 5 am on May 10 to 5 am on May 24.
- There will be a ban on organising any wedding till May 31.
- All religious places will remain closed during the lockdown.
- No permission will be granted for any wedding-related event in this period.
- Inter and intra-state movement of goods and commodities will be permitted.
- Permission will be given for court marriages and to organise weddings at home with the condition that more than 11 people will not be allowed to participate in it.
- No permission will be given to employ DJ, sound system, catering service etc. for these weddings.
- Owners of marriage halls, catering and tent service providers will have to either return the advance amount paid by customers for weddings in this period or mutually agree to organise the wedding at a later date.
- In rural areas, since several labourers have tested positive for Covid-19, all MGNREGA-related works will remain suspended till further orders.
- All private and public vehicles except those engaged in medical services will remain off-road during the lockdown.
- All intra-state travels between districts, cities and villages will be barred during the lockdown except for medical and other emergency services.
- Anyone who does not provide a negative RT-PCR report will be quarantined for 15 days.
- Shops dealing in construction-related products and services will be allowed to operate.