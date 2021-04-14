Jaipur: As the COVID-19 cases soar in the state, the Rajasthan Government on Wednesday announced a curfew from 6 PM to 6 AM. As per the new notification issued by the government, the curfew will now be imposed from 6 pm to 6 am. Earlier, the government had decided to implement it from 8 pm to 6 am. While all government offices will be shut from 4 pm, shops, commercial establishments will have to be shut after 5 pm. Also Read - Karan Wahi Receives Hate Messages, Death Threats Over His Post on Naga Babas in Kumbh Mela Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Gehlot had earlier directed officials to ensure "zero-mobility" in micro-containment zones to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. He also told the health officials to increase testing and contact tracing of positive patients to break the transmission chain of the virus. Directions have also been issued to stop regular classes in schools up to class 9 in rural areas and their adjoining urban areas, according to a statement.

Earlier today, Rajasthan government has also postponed the class 10 and class 12 examinations.

India COVID Tally:

India reported a record single-day rise of 1,84,372 new coronavirus infections pushing the total tally of cases to 1,38,73,825, while the active cases surpassed the 13-lakh mark, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.