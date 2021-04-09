Jaipur: Amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in the state, the Ashok Gehlot led Rajasthan Government on Friday imposed night curfew in 10 cities- Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur and Abu Road till April 30. The night curfew in Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota and Abu Road will start from 8pm to 6 am whereas in Udaipur, the curfew will start from 6 pm. Also Read - Uttarakhand: Night Curfew in Dehradun, Schools Shut in 3 Districts Amid Rising COVID Cases