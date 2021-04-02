Alwar: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait’s car was allegedly attacked in Rajasthan’s Alwar. According to the reports, the windows of Tikait’s car were scattered in the attack. Rakesh Tikait’s convoy was on its way to Bansur from Harsora village of Alwar when it was attacked. The farm leader took to Twitter and wrote, “Attacked by BJP goons at Tatarpur intersection of Alwar district of Rajasthan, Bansur Road. Death of democracy” Also Read - Make a Delhi in Bengaluru, Gherao City From All Sides: Rakesh Tikait Tells Farmers in Karnataka

Rakesh Tikait was going to Bansur after addressing a gathering in Harsora. Tikait has been leading the farmers’ protest against the three farm laws passed by the Modi government last year at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh Ghazipur border. Also Read - After Kolkata, Farmer Leader Rakesh Tikait To Hold Mahapanchayat In West Bengal's Nandigram

Earlier, Tikait had said the farmers’ agitation will continue till the time the Centre rolls back the farm laws and provides legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP). Referring to cases registered against many farmers in the aftermath of incidents on January 26, 2021 in Delhi, Tikait said, “Farmers are not scared of cases. This agitation will continue so long [as] the Centre does not withdraw these laws and till the time a law is framed giving legal guarantee on MSP.”

“This agitation will go till November-December,” he said, while making it clear that the government should not be mistaken that farmers were going anywhere. “The government thinks farmers will return home in summer. Earlier they thought we would go back home in peak winter. But we are not going anywhere, we have installed fans etc there,” he said, addressing farmers mahapanchayat.

Anyone helping farmers in their agitation is facing harassment from government agencies, he alleged.