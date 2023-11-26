By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Tinder App, Pretty Girl, And Lies: How A Date Got Man Killed In Jaipur
Jaipur Tinder Murder Case: The relationship, which began in February 2018, had been built on two lies and ended with a murder.
Jaipur: 28-year-old Dushyant Sharma was on cloud nine when he matched with a girl named Priya Seth on the dating app Tinder, and the two seemed to share similar interests. After three months of chatting, Dushyant and Priya decided to meet in person. The 27-year-old girl invited him to a rented apartment. However, this virtual relationship, which began in February 2018, was built on lies. Dushyant, a married man, presented himself on Tinder as a wealthy businessman from Delhi, using the fake name Vivan Kohli. Priya started chatting with the man with the aim of kidnapping Dushyant and extorting money. With the help of Dikshant Kamra and Lakshya Walia, the woman kidnapped Sharma as soon as he walked into the house.
When making the ransom call, Priya and her accomplices revealed that the ‘Delhi businessman’ wasn’t as affluent as he said to be. As Dushyant’s family was unable to meet the demanded Rs 10 lakh, the perpetrators killed the man, stabbing him multiple times, and smothering him with a pillow.
