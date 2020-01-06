New Delhi: At a time when the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is witnessing massive violence in the wake of the incident on Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said in his time as a student in JNU, there was no ‘tukde tukde’ gang in the varsity.

“On JNU issue, what I have to say, I have said yesterday. I can certainly tell you when I studied at JNU, we dint not see any ‘tukde tukde’ gang there,” he said.

Talking about the violence that erupted on Sunday, Jaishankar, a JNU alumnus, condemned the incident, saying it is completely against the tradition and culture of the university.

Many leaders in the BJP have referred to ‘tukde tukde’ gang in the context of JNU, a term used for those it thinks displayed amindset that called for dismemberment of India.

The statement from the EAM comes after the JNU campus on Sunday rocked by violence when more than 18 students were injured in the incident. As per updates, a mob of masked people had stormed the JNU campus and targeted students in three hostels. They beat the students with sticks, stones and iron rods and also had hit at inmates and breaking windows, furniture and personal belongings.

“Have seen pictures of what is happening in JNU. Condemn the violence unequivocally. This is completely against the tradition and culture of the university,” Jaishankar had tweeted after the incident.